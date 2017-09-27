Harry Dean Stanton Fest
Begun in 2011 an effort to both celebrate the diverse film work of this legendary cinematic icon and remind the community of his Lexington roots, the annual festival utilizes various venues throughout downtown Lexington for a weekend full of screenings, speakers, and other Harry Dean Stanton-related events.
Red Carpet Premiere of Lucky, followed by Q&A with John Carroll Lynch and Drago Sumanja
Thursday, September 28 | 7PM
The Kentucky Theater | 214 E Main St
$25
Screening of Paris, Texas
Friday, September 29 | 1PM
The Kentucky Theater | 214 E Main St
$6, purchase at venue
Screening of The Green Mile
Friday, September 29 | 6PM
The Lyric Theatre | 300 E Third St
$6
John Doe in Concert
Friday, September 29 | 10PM
The Green Lantern | 497 W Third St
$12 in advance | $15 at door
Screening of Fool for Love
Saturday, September 30 | 1PM
The Farish Theatre | 140 E Main St
FREE
Screening of Slam Dance, followed by Q&A with John Doe
Saturday, September 30 | 3PM
The Farish Theatre | 140 E Main St
FREE
Outdoor Screening of The Straight Story, with mural unveiling
Saturday, September 30 | 7PM
Kentucky for Kentucky | 720 Bryan Ave
FREE
For more information call 859.231.7924 or visit HarryDeanStantonFest.org
