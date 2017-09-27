Harry Dean Stanton Fest

Begun in 2011 an effort to both celebrate the diverse film work of this legendary cinematic icon and remind the community of his Lexington roots, the annual festival utilizes various venues throughout downtown Lexington for a weekend full of screenings, speakers, and other Harry Dean Stanton-related events.

Red Carpet Premiere of Lucky, followed by Q&A with John Carroll Lynch and Drago Sumanja

Thursday, September 28 | 7PM

The Kentucky Theater | 214 E Main St

$25

Screening of Paris, Texas

Friday, September 29 | 1PM

The Kentucky Theater | 214 E Main St

$6, purchase at venue

Screening of The Green Mile

Friday, September 29 | 6PM

The Lyric Theatre | 300 E Third St

$6

John Doe in Concert

Friday, September 29 | 10PM

The Green Lantern | 497 W Third St

$12 in advance | $15 at door

Screening of Fool for Love

Saturday, September 30 | 1PM

The Farish Theatre | 140 E Main St

FREE

Screening of Slam Dance, followed by Q&A with John Doe

Saturday, September 30 | 3PM

The Farish Theatre | 140 E Main St

FREE

Outdoor Screening of The Straight Story, with mural unveiling

Saturday, September 30 | 7PM

Kentucky for Kentucky | 720 Bryan Ave

FREE

For more information call 859.231.7924 or visit HarryDeanStantonFest.org

