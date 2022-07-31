Harry Potter Birthday Celebration at Joseph Beth Lexington B
Joseph Beth Booksellers, Lexington 161 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
×
Celebrate Harry Potter’s Birthday with us!
Sunday, July 31
Location: Joseph-Beth Rookwood & Joseph-Beth Lexington
Join us in celebrating Harry Potter’s birthday, and the 25th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone!
We will have fun activities all day!
- 11am – Magical Storytime
- 2pm – Make and take wand craft
- 4pm – Birthday cake and costume contest
- 5pm – Harry Potter game night
- Butterbeer at Bronte Bistro all day!
For more information, please call 513-396-8960 or visit josephbeth.com/event/harry-potter-birthday-celebration
Info
Joseph Beth Booksellers, Lexington 161 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Harry Potter, Kids & Family