Harry Potter Birthday Celebration at Joseph Beth Lexington B

Joseph Beth Booksellers, Lexington 161 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Celebrate Harry Potter’s Birthday with us!

Sunday, July 31

Location: Joseph-Beth Rookwood & Joseph-Beth Lexington

Join us in celebrating Harry Potter’s birthday, and the 25th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone!

We will have fun activities all day!

  • 11am – Magical Storytime
  • 2pm – Make and take wand craft
  • 4pm – Birthday cake and costume contest
  • 5pm – Harry Potter game night
  • Butterbeer at Bronte Bistro all day!

For more information, please call 513-396-8960 or visit josephbeth.com/event/harry-potter-birthday-celebration

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Harry Potter, Kids & Family
513-396-8960
