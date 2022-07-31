Harry Potter Birthday Celebration at Joseph Beth Lexington B

Celebrate Harry Potter’s Birthday with us!

Sunday, July 31

Location: Joseph-Beth Rookwood & Joseph-Beth Lexington

Join us in celebrating Harry Potter’s birthday, and the 25th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone!

We will have fun activities all day!

11am – Magical Storytime

2pm – Make and take wand craft

4pm – Birthday cake and costume contest

5pm – Harry Potter game night

Butterbeer at Bronte Bistro all day!

For more information, please call 513-396-8960 or visit josephbeth.com/event/harry-potter-birthday-celebration