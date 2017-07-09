Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone™

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone™

The ultimate Harry Potter ™ fan experience! A full showing of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone™ on a giant high-definition screen with the unforgettable score by John Williams performed live by YOUR Louisville Orchestra. The Harry Potter ™ film series is one of those once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomena that continues to delight millions of fans around the world.

Don’t miss your chance to relive the magic of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone™ featuring the Louisville Orchestra.

Two performances only: Saturday, July 8 at 8pm and Sunday, July 9 at 3pm. Tickets are going fast!

For more information call 502.584.7777 or visit  kentuckycenter.org/all-shows/harry-potter-in-concert

