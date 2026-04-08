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Harry Potter Trivia Night

Grab your housemates and get ready for a magical night above the city! Join us Wednesday, April 15th at High Stakes Rooftop, located on the 6th floor of the Tempo by Hilton in NuLu, for a spellbinding evening of Harry Potter Trivia.

Registration: 5:30 PM

Trivia Begins: 6:00 PM

Bring your brightest witches, wizards, and Muggles—teams of 2–6 players are welcome! Test your knowledge of the Wizarding World while enjoying themed drink specials from our friends at Ketel One and Crown Royal.

Prizes awarded for: 1st Place, 2nd Place, 3rd Place and Best Team Name

Costumes encouraged, house pride welcomed, and bragging rights are on the line. So study up, summon your squad, and prepare for a night of trivia worthy of Hogwarts itself!

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com