Harvest Blue Painting Class at Makerspace Western Kentucky

× Expand Makerspace Western Kentucky Harvest Blue Infographic

🎃 Fall doesn’t have to be only orange! Join us to paint Harvest Blue, a fun abstract, colorful pumpkin with a bold twist on traditional fall colors! No experience needed, just come ready to create! Grab someone you love and come spend the morning creating, laughing, and making memories together! 🍂🎨

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For more information call. 270.825.8144