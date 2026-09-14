Harvest Blue Painting Class at Makerspace Western Kentucky
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Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
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Makerspace Western Kentucky
Harvest Blue Infographic
🎃 Fall doesn’t have to be only orange! Join us to paint Harvest Blue, a fun abstract, colorful pumpkin with a bold twist on traditional fall colors! No experience needed, just come ready to create! Grab someone you love and come spend the morning creating, laughing, and making memories together! 🍂🎨
For more information call. 270.825.8144
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Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Crafts, Workshops