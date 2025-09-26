× Expand Mahr Park Harvest Fest at Mahr Park

Harvest Fest at Mahr Park

The City of Madisonville, KY, is excited to welcome the community to Harvest Fest 2025—a two-day celebration of fall, family, and fun—on Friday, September 26th, from 5–9 p.m. and Saturday, September 27th, from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at Mahr Park Arboretum.

🎶 Friday Night Kickoff

Start the weekend under the stars with live music featuring The Zach Ashby Band headlining and A Girl Makes 3 opening the show. Savor the tastes of Madisonville with food from local vendors, shop unique finds from retail booths, and enjoy a free, family-friendly hayride around the park.

🌾 Saturday Fun for All Ages

The festival continues Saturday with even more to see and do! Browse retail vendors, enjoy delicious bites from food trucks, let the kids dive into exciting children’s activities, explore impressive farm machinery displays, and take part in hands-on agricultural experiences that celebrate our region’s rich farming heritage.

🎨 Hay Bale Trail Kickoff

Harvest Fest also marks the start of Madisonville’s popular Hay Bale Trail! Take a scenic drive through the park, admire the creative hay bale displays, and vote for your favorite design online. Voting opens Saturday, September 27th, and runs through Friday, October 17th. All hay bales will remain on display through the end of October, making it the perfect fall photo-op for families and visitors.

🍂 A Community Tradition

From music and food to family activities and seasonal fun, Harvest Fest is a celebration of all that makes Madisonville special. Don’t miss this chance to gather with friends, neighbors, and visitors as we welcome the harvest season together

For more information call (270) 452-1269 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com