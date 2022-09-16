Harvest Fest at Mahr Park- Adult Night

× Expand Mahr Park Arboretum Mahr Park Arboretum

Join us at the Arboretum for some fall fun as we kick off our second-annual Harvest Fest at Mahr Park! FREE EVENT!

Tractors, pumpkins, and fun, oh my! You will delight in many agricultural, educational, community, retail, and food vendors and activities. Kick back and enjoy some live sounds and a cool fall breeze!

Live music featuring: Kings Highway

Food vendors

Retail vendors

Drinks

Corn Hole

Sunset Corn Maze

Tractors on Display

For more information call (270) 584-9017 or visit mahrparkarboretum.com/harvest-fest-at-mahr-park