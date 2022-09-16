Harvest Fest at Mahr Park- Adult Night
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Mahr Park Arboretum
Join us at the Arboretum for some fall fun as we kick off our second-annual Harvest Fest at Mahr Park! FREE EVENT!
Tractors, pumpkins, and fun, oh my! You will delight in many agricultural, educational, community, retail, and food vendors and activities. Kick back and enjoy some live sounds and a cool fall breeze!
Live music featuring: Kings Highway
Food vendors
Retail vendors
Drinks
Corn Hole
Sunset Corn Maze
Tractors on Display
For more information call (270) 584-9017 or visit mahrparkarboretum.com/harvest-fest-at-mahr-park