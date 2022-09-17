Harvest Fest at Mahr Park
to
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Join us at the Arboretum for some fall fun for our second-annual Harvest Fest at Mahr Park! FREE EVENT!
Tractors, pumpkins, and fun, oh my! You will delight in many agricultural, educational, community, retail, and food vendors and activities. Kick back and enjoy some live sounds and a cool fall breeze! Take a dive into the corn-pit, get lost in a hay maze, or enjoy "Touch-a-Tractor"!
KDA Mobile Science Center, Grain bin simulator, 4-H Heritage Group, NRMS Pollinator Exploration, West KY Antique Tractor Club, H&R Agri-power, mobile cow milking, Independence Bank Train, Autumn Acre Play Area (corn maze, corn pit, hay maze), food vendors, retail vendors, activity vendors, City Department booths, Hay Bale Trail.
Educational Speakers (Event Barn A):
10 AM- Larry Stone, Audubon Beekeepers
11 AM- Charity Williams (Small scale wool production)
12 PM- Charity Williams (Foraging and cooking wild edibles)
1 PM- Dr. Katy Groves Mussat, Farmer and Frenchman (Agritourism)
2 PM- Obiora Embry & Irucka Ajani, Getting Back to Nature
For more information call (270) 584-9017 or visit mahrparkarboretum.com