Harvest Homecoming Silent Disco at the Enchanted Forest

× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Head on down to Harvest Homecoming for New Albany's biggest annual festival, and then come dance with us at Floyd County Brewing!

We're back at the Enchanted Forest & Music Hall and it could be our biggest party yet! Head on down to Harvest Homecoming for New Albany's biggest annual festival, and then come dance with us at Floyd County Brewing! We're throwing a classic silent disco so you can expect Decades, Pop, and Hip hop on 3 different channels - with permission to go where the forest and the music takes us. We'll have some special guest DJs for you and they'll come ready to bring the bangers! Get those tickets while you still can!

$10 Headphone Rental and you must be 21+

For more information call (502) 324-5048.