HARVEST MOON FARM TO TABLE
South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206
The rustic atmosphere of the South Union’s 1875 Grain Barn is the perfect environment for River Cottage Farms’ always-delightful fall menu. By reservation only, $75.00 per ticket.
Order confirmation will be sent immediately after purchase. If you do not receive an email, please call to confirm at 270.542.4167.
Saturday, September 10, 6:30 p.m.
1875 Grain Barn
Reservations Required / $75/person
MENU
1st course
Fresh market salad with parmigiana flakes, cucumbers, candied onions, lemon balsamic vinaigrette and sheep milk feta
2nd course
Quinoa and seasonal veggies with smoked chicken and Mediterranean glaze
3rd course
Bruschetta with smoked cherry tomatoes applewood bacon and balsamic vinegar
4th course
IPA braised beef with lemon pepper tomato sauce over kale pasta, fresh parmigiana and ginger carrot purée
5th course
Double chocolate cheesecake with seasonal fruit reduction and bourbon whipped cream
wine + a local IPA will be served
For more information, please call 270.542.4167 or visit southunionshakervillage.com/