HARVEST MOON FARM TO TABLE

South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206

The rustic atmosphere of the South Union’s 1875 Grain Barn is the perfect environment for River Cottage Farms’ always-delightful fall menu. By reservation only, $75.00 per ticket.

Order confirmation will be sent immediately after purchase. If you do not receive an email, please call to confirm at 270.542.4167.

Saturday, September 10, 6:30 p.m. 

1875 Grain Barn

Reservations Required / $75/person

MENU


1st course

Fresh market salad with parmigiana flakes, cucumbers, candied onions, lemon balsamic vinaigrette and sheep milk feta

2nd course

Quinoa and seasonal veggies with smoked chicken and Mediterranean glaze

3rd course

Bruschetta with smoked cherry tomatoes applewood bacon and balsamic vinegar

4th course

IPA braised beef with lemon pepper tomato sauce over kale pasta, fresh parmigiana and ginger carrot purée


5th course

Double chocolate cheesecake with seasonal fruit reduction and bourbon whipped cream


wine + a local IPA will be served

For more information, please call 270.542.4167 or visit southunionshakervillage.com/

Info

South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206
Education & Learning, Food & Drink, History, This & That
270.542.4167
Google Calendar - HARVEST MOON FARM TO TABLE - 2022-09-10 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - HARVEST MOON FARM TO TABLE - 2022-09-10 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - HARVEST MOON FARM TO TABLE - 2022-09-10 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - HARVEST MOON FARM TO TABLE - 2022-09-10 18:30:00 ical