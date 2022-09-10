HARVEST MOON FARM TO TABLE

The rustic atmosphere of the South Union’s 1875 Grain Barn is the perfect environment for River Cottage Farms’ always-delightful fall menu. By reservation only, $75.00 per ticket.

Order confirmation will be sent immediately after purchase. If you do not receive an email, please call to confirm at 270.542.4167.

Saturday, September 10, 6:30 p.m.

1875 Grain Barn

Reservations Required / $75/person

MENU

1st course

Fresh market salad with parmigiana flakes, cucumbers, candied onions, lemon balsamic vinaigrette and sheep milk feta

2nd course

Quinoa and seasonal veggies with smoked chicken and Mediterranean glaze

3rd course

Bruschetta with smoked cherry tomatoes applewood bacon and balsamic vinegar

4th course

IPA braised beef with lemon pepper tomato sauce over kale pasta, fresh parmigiana and ginger carrot purée

5th course

Double chocolate cheesecake with seasonal fruit reduction and bourbon whipped cream

wine + a local IPA will be served

For more information, please call 270.542.4167 or visit southunionshakervillage.com/