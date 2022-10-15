Harvest Praise at Christian Way Farm

Christian Way Farms 19590 Linville Rd., Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240

Join us on Saturday, October 15th for our annual day of praise! We will have a wonderful menu of food available for purchase all day combined with the sound of praise music filling the farm. Janie will tell the pumpkin story at various times throughout the day. Harvest Praise is included with farm or mini golf admission.

This live musical event will feature performances – more information coming on who our performers will be. The pumpkin story will be told many times throughout the day. Plan to attend the Pumpkin Story at 11 AM, 1 PM and 3 PM.

Learn more about Harvest Praise by visiting https://christianwayfarm.com/harvest-praise-2/.

Learn more about Christian Way Farm & Mini Golf by visiting http://www.christianwayfarm.com.

Event subject to change – please refer to christianwayfarm.com for updated information.

For more information call (270) 269–2434 or visit christianwayfarm.com

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Religion & Spirituality
