HarvestFest: Eat! Drink! Danville!

to Google Calendar - HarvestFest: Eat! Drink! Danville! - 2017-10-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - HarvestFest: Eat! Drink! Danville! - 2017-10-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - HarvestFest: Eat! Drink! Danville! - 2017-10-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - HarvestFest: Eat! Drink! Danville! - 2017-10-07 10:00:00

Downtown Danville Danville, Kentucky 40422

HarvestFest: Eat! Drink! Danville!

An exciting evening in downtown Danville, where Main Street is closed and event goers get to party on Main.This downtown celebration, happening during Centre’s Family Weekend, brings Danville’s Main Street to life and is a fun celebration of what makes us unique. Known as the “City of Firsts,” Danville has become a cultural hub in Central KY with incredible musical talent, libations and food. And this is what HarvestFest is all about – good music, good food, and good drinks!

For more information visit downtowndanville.com

Info
Downtown Danville Danville, Kentucky 40422 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - HarvestFest: Eat! Drink! Danville! - 2017-10-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - HarvestFest: Eat! Drink! Danville! - 2017-10-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - HarvestFest: Eat! Drink! Danville! - 2017-10-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - HarvestFest: Eat! Drink! Danville! - 2017-10-07 10:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

August 23, 2017

Thursday

August 24, 2017

Friday

August 25, 2017

Saturday

August 26, 2017

Sunday

August 27, 2017

Monday

August 28, 2017

Tuesday

August 29, 2017

Submit Yours