HarvestFest: Eat! Drink! Danville!

An exciting evening in downtown Danville, where Main Street is closed and event goers get to party on Main.This downtown celebration, happening during Centre’s Family Weekend, brings Danville’s Main Street to life and is a fun celebration of what makes us unique. Known as the “City of Firsts,” Danville has become a cultural hub in Central KY with incredible musical talent, libations and food. And this is what HarvestFest is all about – good music, good food, and good drinks!

For more information visit downtowndanville.com