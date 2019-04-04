Hatch Tribe Sunset Social

× Expand Hatch Tribe Hatch Tribe Lexington Chapter

We are delighted to announce the launch of our first chapter, Hatch Tribe Lexington, and our very first live gathering in this beautiful & vibrant city!

If you’re a female founder craving meaningful connection with other like-minded and passionate business owners, you’re in the right place! Hatch Tribe creates opportunities for women entrepreneurs to gather, whether it’s for gaining practical skills, bouncing ideas off one another, making new business besties, or simply finding someone who understands what it's like to run her own business.

The SOCIAL gives you the chance to connect with other women entrepreneurs in a casual, happy hour style event & be inspired by a local leading lady.

We'll kick off the evening with light bites, a drink, and plenty of time to connect. Later we'll gather for an interactive & soulful conversation led by Hilary Johnson, Founder of Hatch Tribe, and Bethany Bubenzer, our Lexington Chapter Lead. We’ll explore a chat around the journey of entrepreneurship, the power of finding your tribe, and what you want to see from Hatch Tribe in Lexington!

For more information call (859) 684-4292 or visit hatchtribe.com/shop/lexingtonapril2019