No Hate in My Holler - Reflections on Identity at Art Center of the Bluegrass

× Expand Stacie Barton Lacy Hale Student Workshop at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Lacy Hale Student Workshop Exhibit - No Hate in My Holler: Reflections of Identity

Exhibit: April 18 - May 16

Closing Reception: Saturday, May 16, 2-4 pm

No Hate in My Holler: Reflections on Identity is a student exhibition created through a special workshop led by Kentucky artist Lacy Hale, supported by a Kentucky Foundation for Women grant.

During a three-day residency in March, six young women artists worked closely with Lacy to explore block printing, along with drawing and mixed media techniques. Each student created original designs reflecting their identity, experiences, and personal voice. Their work was transformed into prints, posters, and wearable designs, and custom journal covers.

This exhibition highlights their creativity and growth, and celebrates the power of art as a tool for self-expression, confidence, and community connection. Inspired by Lacy Hale’s message of “No Hate in My Holler”, the project encourages young artists to share their stories and uplift their voices through art.

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org