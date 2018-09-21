Hatfield McCoy Heritage Days 2018

to Google Calendar - Hatfield McCoy Heritage Days 2018 - 2018-09-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hatfield McCoy Heritage Days 2018 - 2018-09-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hatfield McCoy Heritage Days 2018 - 2018-09-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - Hatfield McCoy Heritage Days 2018 - 2018-09-21 00:00:00

Downtown Pikeville 831 Hambley Blvd, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501

Hatfield McCoy Heritage Days 2018

Come experience the Hatfield McCoy Heritage Days with us this fall from Sept. 21-23!  The schedule of events follow as such:

Friday

Main Street Live! – 7 p.m.

Saturday

Pikeville farmer’s market – 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Hatfield McCoy Blood Song theater play – 3 p.m. (Historic Pike County Courthouse on Main Street)

Altech Dueling Barrels Distillery dinner and entertainment with Hatfield and McCoy descendants – 6 p.m.

Sunday

McCoy homeplace and well site at Hardy for church service – 10 a.m.

Church service conducted by William Hatfield, Ron McCoy, and Reo Hatfield.

For more information call (606) 432-5063  or visit tourpikecounty.com/

Info
Downtown Pikeville 831 Hambley Blvd, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501 View Map
Festivals & Fairs
to Google Calendar - Hatfield McCoy Heritage Days 2018 - 2018-09-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hatfield McCoy Heritage Days 2018 - 2018-09-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hatfield McCoy Heritage Days 2018 - 2018-09-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - Hatfield McCoy Heritage Days 2018 - 2018-09-21 00:00:00

Tags

May 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

May 3, 2018

Friday

May 4, 2018

Saturday

May 5, 2018

Sunday

May 6, 2018

Monday

May 7, 2018

Tuesday

May 8, 2018

Wednesday

May 9, 2018

Submit Yours