Hatfield McCoy Heritage Days 2018

Come experience the Hatfield McCoy Heritage Days with us this fall from Sept. 21-23! The schedule of events follow as such:

Friday

Main Street Live! – 7 p.m.

Saturday

Pikeville farmer’s market – 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Hatfield McCoy Blood Song theater play – 3 p.m. (Historic Pike County Courthouse on Main Street)

Altech Dueling Barrels Distillery dinner and entertainment with Hatfield and McCoy descendants – 6 p.m.

Sunday

McCoy homeplace and well site at Hardy for church service – 10 a.m.

Church service conducted by William Hatfield, Ron McCoy, and Reo Hatfield.

For more information call (606) 432-5063 or visit tourpikecounty.com/