Hatfield McCoy Heritage Days 2018
Come experience the Hatfield McCoy Heritage Days with us this fall from Sept. 21-23! The schedule of events follow as such:
Friday
Main Street Live! – 7 p.m.
Saturday
Pikeville farmer’s market – 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Hatfield McCoy Blood Song theater play – 3 p.m. (Historic Pike County Courthouse on Main Street)
Altech Dueling Barrels Distillery dinner and entertainment with Hatfield and McCoy descendants – 6 p.m.
Sunday
McCoy homeplace and well site at Hardy for church service – 10 a.m.
Church service conducted by William Hatfield, Ron McCoy, and Reo Hatfield.
For more information call (606) 432-5063 or visit tourpikecounty.com/