Hats-Off to History Tea Party - Oldham County History Center

Reservations required. $20 for museum members/$25 for non-members

Join the Oldham County History Center for a “Hats-Off to History Tea Party” in the Rob Morris Chapel Education Building on the History Center campus. Special guest speaker will be Master Milliner Jenny Pfanenstiel, owner of Formé Millinery Co. (Louisville) and Judith M Millinery Supply House (La Grange), and featured milliner of the 148th Kentucky Derby. The program will include hot tea and light refreshments. Following the presentation guests will take a short walk to Judith M Millinery Supply House on Historic Main Street in LaGrange for a tour of the shop. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/