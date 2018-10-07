Haunted Hike at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

Haunted Hike at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

The Haunted Hike is a child-friendly event that you won’t want to miss! This event features a mile-long Fantasy Kiddie Trail with over 18 treat stations; enjoy the Harvest Hay Village, Inflatable Party Zone, a fun and kid-friendly Haunted House, Jungle Hayrides, great booths with candy, and fun activities for the entire family. This is a great event for the kids to preview their costumes!

Sunday, October 7, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

(Rain date – Saturday, October 13)

Fantasy Kiddie Trail & Friendly Haunted House

Admission is $7/person, Children 2 and under are free

Optional: Inflatable Party Zone – $5/child, all you can play!

ADMISSION COVERS: Fantasy Kiddie Trail, Friendly Haunted House, Harvest Hay Village, Jungle Hayrides, Face Painting, Trick or Treat Booths and Activities

OPTIONAL: Food and beverages, $5 Inflatable Party Zone (all you can play) by AstroJump

For more information call 502-228-4362 or visit creaseymahannaturepreserve.org

Info
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Kentucky 40026 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
502-228-4362
