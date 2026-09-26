Haunted By History

× Expand Kentucky Historical Society 300 Broadway St. Frankfort, KY 40601

Machinations, Murder, and Mystery—Oh My! Join KHS at the Old State Capitol for a low-light, nighttime tour of the “darker side” of Kentucky history. Dive into notorious tales that include revengeful star-crossed lovers doomed to tragedy, the John Fallis gang whose explosions and rebellious threats careened Frankfort, murder on the capitol grounds, and two deaths inside the building right on the Senate floor. We’ll also explore macabre Victorian mourning and funeral practices that strike modern sensibilities ... an evening full of gristly facts!* Pre-registration is required. Register before 5 p.m. the day before your tour.

*Content may not be suitable for small children.

For more information visit history.ky.gov