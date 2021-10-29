Haunted by History: Nighttime Tour of the Old State Capitol

Old State Capitol 300 W. Broadway St., Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

October 29 & 30; 7 pm – 8 pm

Come experience the darker side of Kentucky’s Old State Capitol! Feel the shadows of the past on this special nighttime tour of Frankfort’s iconic Greek Revival edifice, highlighting spooky stories from the Kentucky Historical Society Collections. You’re in for a frighteningly good time! Registration deadline is noon on the day of the event. Questions? Call 502-782-8070 or send an email to KHSeducation@ky.gov.

For more information call  502-782-8070  or visit history.ky.gov/event

History, Vacation & Holiday
502-782-8070
