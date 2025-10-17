Haunted by History

Machinations, Murder, and Mystery—Oh My! Join KHS at the Old State Capitol for a low-light, nighttime tour of the “darker side” of Kentucky history. Dive into notorious tales that include revengeful star-crossed lovers doomed to tragedy, the John Fallis gang whose explosions and rebellious threats careened through Frankfort, murder on the Capitol grounds, and two deaths inside the building right on the Senate floor. We’ll also explore macabre Victorian mourning and funeral practices that strike modern sensibilities ... an evening full of grisly facts!* Pre-registration is required. Register before 5 p.m. the day before your tour.

*Content may not be suitable for small children.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/haunted-by-history