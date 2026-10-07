The Haunted Library 20th Anniversary in Independence

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It's the 20th Anniversary of Haunted Library at the Independence Branch of Kenton County Public Library! Open for haunting on 10/23 and 10/24 from 6-9:30 PM. Join us to be transported to the rural town of Smoat, Vermont. Stories of unexplained employee disappearances, strange experiments, disturbing creature sightings and a mysterious underground cavern location have since plagued the town. Twenty years later, the mayor and residents try to move forward and escape the shadow of dark secrets, rumors and speculation. Or can they? We invite you to visit Smoat and decide for yourself! Welcome to the Confectionary Catastrophe!

Events are subject to change. Please confirm details by visiting kentonlibrary.org/events (where you can also explore all of KCPL's upcoming events).

For more information call 859-962-4019 or visit kentonlibrary.org/events