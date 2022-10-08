Haunted Oldham History: An Evening of Storytelling

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Learn about the haunted happenings that have taken place during the history of Oldham County, from its beginnings in 1824 to the present time.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

