Haunting on the Hill's Tour of the Battle of Frankfort

Take a journey back in time to the 1864 Civil War battle of Frankfort. Discover how local militiamen defended Fort Hill and saved the city from destruction by Confederate General John Hunt Morgan’s raiders. Embark on a ¾ mile hike to the top of the historic fort, following the same trail used by Civil War soldiers over 160 years ago.

The tour is offered as part of Haunting on the Hill, which is presented by the Capital City Museum and the City of Frankfort, Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites. Haunting on the Hill is a free community event that starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. This walking tour offers a special, historic experience as you ascend the hill. No tickets are required. Limited ticketed hayrides to the top of the hill can be purchased through the Capital City Museum.

As you walk through the park, the experts you encounter will give you an authentic taste of the park's historic nature and the conflicts that helped shape Kentucky's history. At the top of the hill, you can enjoy time with friends and family while trick-or-treating, experiencing the spooky trail, enjoying food trucks and drink vendors, painting a pumpkin, playing in the corn pit, and listening to stories! When you're ready to descend the path, you are welcome to do so at your own pace.

Tour Logistics:

Walk-ups are welcome between 3:00 and 5:00 pm. Guides will be stationed at different points along the trail.

Please note:

This is an unpaved, gravel walking path on an incline (¾ miles). There are a few steps at the base of the trail. For safety, it is recommended that all guests bring flashlights.

Park at the River View Park at 400 Wilkinson Blvd in downtown Frankfort. Walk across the street and meet at the foot of Fort Hill at the trailhead for Military Road.

For more information call 502-696-0607 or visit history.ky.gov/events/haunting-on-the-hills-tour-of-the-battle-of-frankfort