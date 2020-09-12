× Expand Lawrenceburg/Anderson County Tourism Commission The annual memorial ride helps support maintenance of the Healing Field at American Legion Post 34 in Lawrenceburg.

Healing Field Memorial Ride

Support the landscaping and maintenance at the Healing Field at American Legion Post 34 in Lawrenceburg by taking place in this ride. $15 per rider. $5 per passenger. Extra cards $5 each, limit 2. 1st and 2nd place winners, as well as worst hand. Ride provided by Sentinels Veterans Club. Registration 10-11:30 a.m. Kickstands up at noon.

For more information call: Christy Giles (859-699-8023), Joel Corbin (502-604-3202), Luke Keller (502-219-0772), Tim Martinez (502-600-1212), or Nettie Halvorson (502-219-0772).