Healing Field Memorial Ride

American Legion Post 34 725 West Broadway Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Support the landscaping and maintenance at the Healing Field at American Legion Post 34 in Lawrenceburg by taking place in this ride. $15 per rider. $5 per passenger. Extra cards $5 each, limit 2. 1st and 2nd place winners, as well as worst hand. Ride provided by Sentinels Veterans Club. Registration 10-11:30 a.m. Kickstands up at noon.

For more information call: Christy Giles (859-699-8023), Joel Corbin (502-604-3202), Luke Keller (502-219-0772), Tim Martinez (502-600-1212), or Nettie Halvorson (502-219-0772).

American Legion Post 34 725 West Broadway Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
