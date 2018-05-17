Health Enterprises Network: Converge Louisville: Aging + Innovation

Health Enterprises Network Presents Converge Louisville: Aging + Innovation

A full-day conference focusing on how innovative ideas and practices flourish in the aging care sector and highlighting Louisville as the epicenter of aging care in the nation.

The conference gathers industry thought-leaders, cutting-edge entrepreneurs, and community stakeholders for dynamic discussions in the thriving sphere where innovation and aging care converge. Louisville’s unique strengths in the industry make Converge Louisville the natural hub for the progressive collaborations that will shape the future of aging care.

Register before March 1st to receive early bird pricing!

HEN Member $85, Non-Member $135

For more information call (502) 625-0059 or visit healthenterprisesnetwork.com