to
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens
Heartbreak Hits Dance Party!
FREE admission.
Whether you’re celebrating love, dancing away heartbreak, or just looking for a great time, come out to Oldham Gardens on February 15th for a night of fun, music, and good vibes! Live beats by DJ RUS-T, delicious drinks, tasty food, and nonstop dancing till 10 pm. Come solo, with friends, or with a Valentine, and make it a night to remember.
For more information call (502) 482-3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar