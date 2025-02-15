Heartbreak Hits Dance Party!

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Heartbreak Hits Dance Party!

Whether you’re celebrating love, dancing away heartbreak, or just looking for a great time, come out to Oldham Gardens on February 15th for a night of fun, music, and good vibes! Live beats by DJ RUS-T, delicious drinks, tasty food, and nonstop dancing till 10 pm. Come solo, with friends, or with a Valentine, and make it a night to remember.

For more information call (502) 482-3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
