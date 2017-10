The Heartland Dulcimer Club Festival

23rd Annual Heartland Dulcimer Club Festival

November 3, 2017 - November 4, 2017

Friday from 7:00-10:00 p.m., Saturday 9:00-5:00, Concert at 7:00 p.m.

Join us at the First Christian Church, 1811 N. Miles Street, Elizabethtown

Friday night from 7:00-10:00 p.m., Vendors open and "All Instrument Jam"

Saturday from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Classes: Mountain and Hammered Dulcimers, Harp, Banjo, Psaltery, Fiddle, Autoharp, Ukelele, Guitar and dulcimer classes for kids!

All Star Concert on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. with Don Pedi, Sarah Morgan, Dave Haas, Molly McCormick, Tina Bergmann, Anne Lough, Sue Massek, John Skelton and Carole McClure

For more information call 270-862-9747 or visit heartlanddulcimerclub.org