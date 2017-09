The Heartland Fall Festival

Hardin County Playhouse, with the help of Second Saturday, are pleased to announce "The Heartland Arts Fall Festival"

This festival is both a fundraiser for Hardin County Playhouse and a showcase of local artists. The festival will have a Fall/Halloween theme and contain fun events for the whole family to enjoy!

Visit the website for all the details !!

For more information visit hardincountyplayhouse.com/FallFestival.html