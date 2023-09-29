× Expand Homeplace on Green River Heartland Homesteading Conference

Heartland Homesteading Conference - Campbellsville

Homeplace on Green River is Proud to Partner with The Mutual Assistance Group, to host and support Central Kentucky's 2nd annual Homesteading Conference. Join us for a weekend of fellowship and knowledge at The Heartland Homesteading Conference. Immerse yourself in hands-on workshops and lectures about a huge variety of great topics from highly experienced and dedicated individuals. Enjoy the beautiful scenic surroundings at the historic Farm while you make new friends and develop your skill base. Classes at this family-friendly conference will include deep dives into topics like animal husbandry, gardening, orchard care, butchering, and food preservation. Learn to defend your family against hard times with something no amount of inflation can take away: KNOWLEDGE!

Primitive tent camping and boondocking-style RV camping are permitted. Meals will be available for purchase all weekend long. Vendor booths are also available and open to the public in addition to attendees.

For more information, please call 270.789.0006 or visit homeplacefarmky.org