Heartland Homesteading Conference - Campbellsville

Heartland Homesteading Conference

Join us At Homeplace on Green River for our first ever Homesteading Conference! This family-oriented 3-day event will be filled with classes, workshops, demonstrations, and lectures on everything from raising goats to the basics of blacksmithing to learning about the medicinal properties of trees. We invite our attendants to camp with us and will have food vendors, as well as opportunities for homesteaders to display and sell their wares. This conference is in partnership with Homestead Preparedness Network and we could not be more excited. We hope to see you for a weekend of learning, sharing, and fellowship at Homeplace on Green River. Pre-registration is open now and a full list of course content and activities is coming soon! Go to our website for information or to register today!

For more information, please call 270.789.0006 or visit homeplacefarmky.org