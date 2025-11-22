× Expand Lexington Philharmonic Heartsong Poster

Heartsong: Mendelssohn, Guo, & Rachmaninoff

Music doesn’t just resonate — it reaches the heart. Heartsong: Mendelssohn, Guo, & Rachmaninoff on Saturday, November 22, at the Singletary Center for the Arts brings together three deeply expressive works that speak to love, memory, and emotional resilience.

The evening opens at 7:30PM with the Kentucky premiere of Moni Jasmine Guo’s the sound of where i came from (乡音 Xiāng Yīn) — a musical reflection on Guo’s hometown of Taiyuan, China. Next, renowned violinist Tai Murray joins LexPhil for the “hearts jewel” of the violin repertoire, Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto. The program closes with Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2, a sweeping expression of vulnerability and triumph.

For more information call 859.233.4226 or visit lexphil.org/heartsong.