Heaven & Earth Winter Psychic Fair

Saturday, February 8th 11 am ~ 5 pm

FREE ADMISSION

Start the year right with answers, insights and some great products! Winter represents rebirth of the sun and is believed to hold a powerful energy for regeneration, renewal and self-reflection.

​Our FREE Winter Psychic Fair will showcase local and regional Psychics, Mediums, Clairvoyants, Intuitive Guides, Tarot and Oracle card intuitives. Readings are on a walk-in basis so get here early to insure a spot with your favorite reader. Most readings are 15 - 20 minutes long and range $25 - $50. We will hold the Zen Den for readings on the first floor open for anyone who can't manage the steps.

​Shop amazing local goods and meet our favorite Magickal Herbalist, Shelly Kay She will be on hand all day giving FREE demonstrations and advice on how to use herbs in your Magickal work and for personal wellness. She is an expert in this area so be sure to take advantage of this opportunity to meet her and get advice.

For information about the fair, visit nicerockshop.com/psychic-fair

For more information call (270) 444-6115 or visit nicerockshop.com