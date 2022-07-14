HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH starring Gilda Wabbit

× Expand Photo by Tony Lewis Gilda Wabbit stars as HEDWIG

"This production is unmissable" - BroadwayWorld.com

Drag Daddy Productions is thrilled to be remounting the critically acclaimed HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH starring Playmate Gilda Wabbit, Myranda Thomas and Yehudah Husband. The show will be directed by Drag Daddy's Executive Producer, Tony Lewis, and be led under the musical direction of John Austin Clark, featuring Dave Neill, Zack Kennedy and Craig Wagner.

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH originally premiered off-broadway in 1998, and then more recently Neil Patrick Harris helmed a Broadway Production in 2014.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Trask and a book by John Cameron Mitchell, the musical follows Hedwig Robinson, a genderqueer East German singer of a fictional rock and roll band. The music is steeped in the androgynous 1970s glam rock style of David Bowie, as well as the work of John Lennon and early punk performers Lou Reed and Iggy Pop.

18+

90 Minutes, no intermission

Admission to the show grants you access to PLAY Dance Bar for the entirety of the evening.

Tickets at www.dragdaddyproductions.com/events

For more information, please call 773.835.0420 or visit dragdaddyproductions.com/events