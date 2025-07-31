× Expand Hedwig And The Angry Inch starring Naomi Wayne Hedwig And The Angry Inch starring Naomi Wayne

"This production is everything Hedwig should be" - BroadwayWorld.com

** check website for dates and times**

Drag Daddy Productions is thrilled to be returning to the stage this summer with LEO Readers’ Choice 2022 “Best Theatre Production” starring Naomi Wayne. Also featuring Myranda Thomas and Yehudah Husband, and directed by Executive Director and Producer, Tony Lewis. Being led under the musical direction of John Austin Clark, the "top knotch band" features Zack Kennedy, Craig Wagner and Dave Neill.

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH originally premiered off-broadway in 1998, and then more recently Neil Patrick Harris helmed a Broadway Production in 2014. With music and lyrics by Stephen Trask and a book by John Cameron Mitchell, the musical follows Hedwig Robinson, a genderqueer East German singer of a fictional rock and roll band. The music is steeped in the androgynous 1970s glam rock style of David Bowie, as well as the work of John Lennon and early punk performers Lou Reed and Iggy Pop.

Additional show information and interactive program available at www.dragdaddy.pro/hedwig.

Parental Discretion Advised | Ages 13 +

90 Minutes, No Intermission

Tickets: go.evvnt.com/3044799-2?pid=11713

General Admission: USD 35.00

Artists: Naomi Wayne, Yehudah Husband, Myranda Thomas, John Austin Clark and Company

For more information call +1-833-372-4323 or visit dragdaddy.pro/events/