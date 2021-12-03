× Expand Drag Daddy Productions Drag Daddy Productions presents HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Drag Daddy Productions is thrilled to be producing PLAY Dance Bar’s first ever live band musical starring Playmate Gilda Wabbit, Myranda Thomas and Yehudah Husband. The show will be directed by Drag Daddy's Executive Producer, Tony Lewis, and will be led under the musical direction of John Austin Clark.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Trask and a book by John Cameron Mitchell, the musical follows Hedwig Robinson, a genderqueer East German singer of a fictional rock and roll band. The music is steeped in the androgynous 1970s glam rock style of David Bowie, as well as the work of John Lennon and early punk performers Lou Reed and Iggy Pop.

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH originally premiered off-broadway in 1998, and then more recently Neil Patrick Harris helmed a Broadway Production in 2014.

Admission to the show grants you access to PLAY Dance Bar for the entirety of the evening.

Tickets: $25 General Admission 18+

For more information call (773) 835-0420 or visit tickettailor.com/events/playlouisville