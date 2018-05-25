Hello Summer Celebration

Mike Miller Park 596 US-68, Benton, Kentucky 42025

Are you ready to welcome in summer fun at Kentucky Lake? Then the Hello Summer Celebration is the place to be. And yes, there is such a thing as a free lunch! Come get yours at Mike Miller Park in Draffenville on Friday, May 25 from 11am-2pm. Lunch is grilled hot dogs, chips, cookies, & bottled water.

Enjoy live music and a comfortable afternoon under the pavilion. Live music will get you up and moving to the sounds of Garett Todd, a young artist from Marshall County. He plays guitar & keyboards, and sings a variety from country to classic rock. He plays often at JP’s Bar & Grill, Doe’s Eat Place and Dam Brewhaus.

You can also register to win one of their seriously awesome prize packages totaling over $1,500. Organizers will be giving away $25 gas cards throughout the event and guests can register to win one of their prize packages, each valued at $250 or more.

For more information visit Facebook: Hello Summer Celebration

