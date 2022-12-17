× Expand Little Colonel Playhouse Help Santa Save Christmas, Again

Help Santa Save Christmas, Again

Dec 17 and 18 at 2 p.m.

$12 per person

A play written and directed by Bill Baker. This play is for children of all ages to enjoy.

Follow the action at the North Pole in the month leading up to Christmas. Santa struggles with the new electronic system the elves installed, to get rid of all the paper lists. RJ, (Rudolf, Jr.) son of Dancer and Rudolf, likes to play tricks on folks, including Santa, and gets into trouble. RJ wants to lead the sleigh someday; but, he doesn’t like the bitter peppermint oil that will keep his nose shining bright. Everything is going great this year and everything is ready on Christmas Eve, until a big, last minute crisis. Can you help Santa save Christmas, again? Suitable for everyone.

For more information call (502) 241-9906.