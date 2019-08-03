Hemp Day in Woodford County

Hemp was once Kentucky's staple crop, and it is once again growing in Kentucky, on commercial farms but also at historic sites once associated with hemp. The Jack Jouett House Historic Site is now on the Heritage Hemp Trail and again raising hemp. This event features demonstrations of historical hemp spinning, give-aways and talks by hemp farmers. Teresa Beck will demonstrate making fish nets with hemp, and Kirsten Bohnert and Alyssa Ericksson of United Hemp Industries will discuss the modern applications of hemp. Pick up your Heritage Hemp Trail map so you can visit other historic sites raising hemp. Hemp Day is sponsored by Woodford County Fiscal Court and the Woodford County Heritage Committee. The event is free.

For more information call 859-873-7902 or email info@jouetthouse.org or visit jouetthouse.org.