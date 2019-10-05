Hemp Harvest Festival

Celebrate Central Kentucky’s fastest growing cash crop at the Winchester Hemp Harvest Festival. Discover more about this versatile plant vying to replace tobacco as Kentucky’s leading field crop. Admission to this family-friendly event is free.

Activities include:

Hemp Fiber Demonstrations - The Bluegrass Heritage Museum (shuttles every 15 min.)

Hemp Farm Visits (shuttles at 11:00, 1:00 and 3:00)

World War II era film - Hemp for Victory (15 Minutes) - Leeds Theater

Arts and Crafts booths

Live Music

Food Vendors

Hemp Products on display and for purchase

Panel discussions will take place in the Leeds Theater, and will include the Future of Hemp in Winchester/Clark County by Laura Freeman, Hemp Plastics: Separating Fact from Fiction, and The Endocannabinoid System Explained. In addition, Bruce Manley will discuss the Hemp Curriculum at Bluegrass Community and Technical College, and Doris Hamilton will provide information on applying to participate in the 2020 Kentucky Department of Agriculture Hemp Program.

The Festival begins Friday, October 4 with a dinner to benefit the Bluegrass Heritage Museum and its mission to bring the history of Central Kentucky to life and preserve the history of the area. Guest speaker Harry Enoch will talk about the history of hemp in Clark County while Andrew Patrick will discuss the history of hemp in Kentucky. Dan Isenstein of Hemp Highway of Kentucky will be covering the past and present status of the hemp industry in Kentucky.

A $75 donation to the Bluegrass Heritage Museum (half of which is tax deductible) includes a dinner ticket and two drinks for the October 4 event.

The Hemp Harvest Festival is sponsored by Laura's Homestead Alternatives, Mt. Folly Enterprises, and Gencanna.

When/Where: Friday, Oct 4

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Hemp Harvest Festival Dinner

Bluegrass Heritage Museum

217 S Main St

Winchester, KY

Saturday, Oct 5

10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Hemp Harvest Festival

North Main Street (from Broadway to Washington)

Winchester, KY

For more information call (859) 474-8218 or visit kyhempharvestfest.com