From Hemp to Hybrids: The Story of Economic Development in Scott County

Scott County Public Library 104 South Bradford Lane, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324

From Hemp to Hybrids: The Story of Economic Development in Scott County

Nothing tells the story of an area better than how its community made its money. From its early days in agriculture to its relationship with Toyota, join Dr. Lindsey Apple as we explore the history of Scott County through its economic development.

