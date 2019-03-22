Henderson Awards Breakfast

The Downtown Henderson Partnership awards presentation will take place at the 24th Annual Awards Breakfast on March 22, 2019.

Awards include Excellence in Preservation, Business of the Year, Downtowner of the Year, Volunteer or the Year, and the Heart of Downtown, presented annually to an individual or family who has worked diligently and successfully over a number of years for the long-term growth and development of downtown Henderson.

Beginning at 7:30 and lasting until 9 a.m. at Rookies Banquet Center, attendees will enjoy a keynote address by Paul Gourieux, restauranteur, developer and owner of the 1857 Hotel in Paducah, Kentucky .

The 1857 Hotel is located in downtown Paducah. Housed in a renovated red-brick antebellum building that originally served as a gentlemen's haberdashery and an adjoining turn-of-the-century tractor repair shop, the circa-1857 hotel has well-preserved façade and a contemporary interior. The building contains 10 unique guestrooms, while the tractor shops serves as a bar and event space.

For more information visit downtownhenderson.org