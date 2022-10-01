Henderson Fall Arts and Crafts Festival

Henderson Fall Arts and Crafts Festival will be held on October 1-2, 2022. There will be many vendors selling a wide variety of arts and crafts. There will be games, music, great food and much more. Free admission. Hours: Sat 10am-4pm, Sun 10am-4pm

For more information, please call 270.844.3383 or visit e-clubhouse.org/sites/henderson_ky/page-7.php