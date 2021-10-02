Henderson Lions Club Arts and Crafts Festival

to

John James Audubon State Park 3100 Highway 41N, Henderson County, Kentucky 42420

Henderson Lions Club Arts and Crafts Festival

It's a long-standing tradition - the Lions Arts & Crafts Festival!

Come visit with regional artisans and see their beautifully handcrafted items.

Festival is free; parking is $5.

For more information call (270) 826-3128 or visit hendersonky.org

Info

Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor
