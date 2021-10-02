Henderson Lions Club Arts and Crafts Festival
to
John James Audubon State Park 3100 Highway 41N, Henderson County, Kentucky 42420
The Lions Club of Henderson KY.
The Lions Club Arts & Crafts Festival is a long-standing tradition! On the beautiful grounds of Audubon State Park.
It's a long-standing tradition - the Lions Arts & Crafts Festival!
Come visit with regional artisans and see their beautifully handcrafted items.
Festival is free; parking is $5.
For more information call (270) 826-3128 or visit hendersonky.org
