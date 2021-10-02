× Expand The Lions Club of Henderson KY. The Lions Club Arts & Crafts Festival is a long-standing tradition! On the beautiful grounds of Audubon State Park.

Henderson Lions Club Arts and Crafts Festival

It's a long-standing tradition - the Lions Arts & Crafts Festival!

Come visit with regional artisans and see their beautifully handcrafted items.

Festival is free; parking is $5.

For more information call (270) 826-3128 or visit hendersonky.org