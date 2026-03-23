Henhouse Prowlers with Hancock & Shouse LIVE

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The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery 702 Happy Valley Rd. , Glasgow, Kentucky 42141

Henhouse Prowlers will be at The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery 

They’ll be joined by special guests Hancock & Shouse, bringing a night of LIVE music you won’t want to miss.

Event Details:

Gates open at 6:00 PM

Show starts at 7:00 PM

All ages welcome (kids 12 & under get in FREE!)

Tickets are available now!  

For more information call 270-629-4263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com

Info

The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery 702 Happy Valley Rd. , Glasgow, Kentucky 42141
Concerts & Live Music
270-629-4263
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