Henhouse Prowlers with Hancock & Shouse LIVE
to
The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery 702 Happy Valley Rd. , Glasgow, Kentucky 42141
The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery
Henhouse Prowlers with Hancock & Shouse LIVE at The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery
Henhouse Prowlers will be at The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery
They’ll be joined by special guests Hancock & Shouse, bringing a night of LIVE music you won’t want to miss.
Event Details:
Gates open at 6:00 PM
Show starts at 7:00 PM
All ages welcome (kids 12 & under get in FREE!)
Tickets are available now!
For more information call 270-629-4263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com