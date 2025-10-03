Henry Cho - Empty Nest Tour at The Carson Center

× Expand The Carson Center Henry Cho

Fresh off his historic induction as the 229th member of the Grand Ole Opry—the first comedian honored since 1973—Henry Cho brings his clean, quick-witted comedy to The Carson Center in May 2026.

Known for his appearances on The Tonight Show, Comedy Central, SiriusXM, and in films like McHale’s Navy and Saving Faith, Cho’s decades-long career bridges stand-up, television, and movies. His versatile, family-friendly humor has entertained everyone from Vegas crowds to country music superstars, making this a night of laughs you won’t want to miss.

More about Henry Cho:

Cho was inducted as the 229th member of The Grand Ole Opry in early February this year. This prestigious honor has not been extended to a comedian since 1973. Henry’s TV credits include appearances on NBC’s The Tonight Show, CBS’s The Late, Late, Show, and NBC’s Young Comedians Special. He served two years as host of NBC’s Friday Night Videos and had many guest roles on various network sitcoms. Henry was co-creator, co- producer and co-writer of “The Henry Cho Show” on GAC.

Henry’s one hour Comedy Central Special, “What’s That Clickin Noise?” was also on Netflix. Henry can also be heard daily on Sirius, XM, Blue Collar Radio and Pandora.

Some of Henry’s film credits include Universal’s McHale’s Navy with Tom Arnold and David Allen Greer; Say It Isn’t So with Heather Graham and Sally Field; and Material Girls with Hilary Duff and Angelica Houston produced by Madonna.

Henry was the keynote entertainer for The 59th Annual Radio & Television Correspondents’ Dinner and has worked extensively with Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Willie Nelson, Carrie Underwood, Reba and many others. Henry’s clean comedy is so versatile that he can headline Vegas and then tour with Michael W. Smith.

Henry filmed the Faith-based Indy film “Saving Faith” in which he co-starred and also co-producer was released by Lions Gate. Henry has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Feature Film by the International Christian Film Festival. Henry recently completed filming a Hallmark movie “The Farmer and the Belle- Saving Santaland". He'll start shooting a TV pilot, "Double Occupancy" early July and also the film, "Cheyenne". He's working on his own project with Triple Horse Studios, the guys behind "Case for Christ".

For more information, please call 270.450.4444 or visit thecarsoncenter.org