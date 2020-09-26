Henry County Arts and Craft Guild Art Show
Henry County Middle School 1124 Eminence Rd, City of New Castle, Kentucky 40050
Handbag made from decorator fabric
This event showcases local artists and craftsmen. See oil and acrylic painting, woodworking, leatherwork, fiber art, holiday decorations, jewelry and much, much more! Free entry. Everyone is welcome!
For more information, please contact Lois Stickler at lestickler@gmail.com or 502-845-4560.
Info
