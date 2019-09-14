Henry County Arts and Craft Guild Art Show
Henry County Fairgrounds Hwy. 421, New Castle, Kentucky 40050
loiselizabethdesigns
A handbag made from reclaimed materials by Henry County artist Lois Stickler
Local artists from the Henry County Arts and Craft Guild will gather to sell their work at the Fairgrounds. Lunch will be available. This is a free event. All welcome!
For more information call (502) 845-4560.
Info
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Festivals & Fairs