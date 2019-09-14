Henry County Arts and Craft Guild Art Show

Henry County Fairgrounds Hwy. 421, New Castle, Kentucky 40050

Local artists from the Henry County Arts and Craft Guild will gather to sell their work at the Fairgrounds. Lunch will be available. This is a free event. All welcome!

For more information call (502) 845-4560.

Henry County Fairgrounds Hwy. 421, New Castle, Kentucky 40050
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Festivals & Fairs
