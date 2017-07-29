The Henry County Harvest Showcase
The Henry County Harvest Showcase is one of, if not the largest agriculture festival in the state. Exhibitors include Farmers, artisans, and non-profits. All Produce, Products and food sold at the showcase is from the rolling hills of Henry County. There is something for all ages from music and demonstrations to hay rides and a petting zoo.
For more information call (502) 229-2432.
Info
Henry County Fairgrounds Hwy. 421, New Castle, Kentucky 40050 View Map
