Herbarium Sheets: Combining Science and Art at Yew Dell

$50-$60 per person. Includes all workshop supplies. You supply dried flowers.

This workshop includes both dates in the ticket price.

Session 1 – Herbarium Science – Saturday, July 12, 1 pm - 2:30 pm

Session 2 – Herbarium Art – Saturday, August 9, 1 pm - 2:30 pm

Back by popular demand! Before we had access to Google and email, botanists created herbarium sheets to study and share plants. In this two-part workshop, discover the history, science, and art in creating herbarium sheets with Dr. Jeff Masters, Department of Biology at University of Louisville, and make an original piece of art based on flowers in your own garden.

In our first session, we’ll get an overview of the traditional usage of herbarium sheets, how to select your specimens, and inexpensive ways to press flowers. You’ll bring your dried specimens to the second session, and we’ll create inspired works of art documenting your floral surroundings.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar