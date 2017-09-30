Heritage Festival of Wayne County

Mill Springs Park 9155 Hwy 1275 North, Mill Springs, Kentucky 42633

Heritage Festival of Wayne County

Wayne County Heritage Festival – Mill Springs Mill Park/Brown-Lanier House 10am-6pm. Join the Battlefield Association and Wayne County Historical Society for a Heritage Festival of “Historic Proportions”. Come early and enjoy the Lion’s Club pancake breakfast beginning at 8am. Tour the historic mill and see the mill in operation grinding corn. Tour the Brown-Lanier House, the West-Metcalf House, enjoy historic crafting & cooking demos, various heritage skills on display, shop the Monticello Woman’s Club Gift Shop and much more. 

For more information call 606-636-4045, 606-343-0399, 606-636-6426 or visit millsprings.net 

606-636-4045
